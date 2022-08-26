The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has described the Kumasi Traditional Council’s directive for Oyerepa FM to temporarily shut down over comments made by the founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike on their platform as interference in press freedom and an affront to democracy.

The Association believes asking the station to halt its operations due to the comments a guest, Akwasi Addai Odike, made is quite unfair and is not in line with democratic principles governing the country.

Chairman of the Ashanti regional chapter of GJA, Kingsley Hope, urged the Kumasi Traditional Council to “follow due processes in resolving the impasse.”

“We believe that in matters like these we should let the Rule of Law work. Asking the station to shut down is an affront to democracy.”

Odike, during a panel discussion on Oyerepa FM/TV, accused the chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being complicit in illegal small-scale mining in the region, thus incurring the wrath of the traditional authorities.

The Kumasi Traditional Council asked the Kumasi-based station to show remorse over the issue by temporarily halting operations effective Friday until the substantive matter is heard at the Manhyia Palace.

It also directed the station to halt operations beginning today.