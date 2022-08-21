Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, is lacing up his boots to lead the party as its next General Secretary.

Mr. Otokunor is seeking to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who has served the party as General Secretary for the past 17 years.

Sources within the party suggest that Mr. Otokunor has the full support of his former boss, who is also gunning to lead the party as its next National Chairman.

Peter Boamah Otokunor, recently graduated with a doctorate degree in Agric Economics and Policy from the University of Ghana.

He will be seeking to lead the party to return to Government after losing out in the last 2 general elections.

The opposition National Democratic Congress is expected to hold its regional conference in October 2022 to elect its regional executive members, while that of national executive members will be held in November 2022.