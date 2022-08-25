The Ghana Armed Forces has refuted claims that some youth of Diaba burnt down a military base in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

In a statement, the military said the burnt building was an accommodation facility being constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission.

It further stated that at the time of the incident, there were no military personnel on site, but rather police officers.

The Security Force maintains it will respond appropriately in instances where its personnel are attacked in the line of duty.

The Armed Forces explained the issue as follows:

“The Ghana Armed Forces has monitored a news story in a cross-section of the media indicating that an angry youth at Diabaa in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region, have burnt down a Military Base/Camp.

GAF wishes to clarify that no Military Base or Camp has been set ablaze.

Rather, an accommodation facility which is being constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and a shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission, is what has been razed down.

At the time of the incident there were no military personnel at the location and it was the police that successfully brought the situation under control.

It must be noted that the Military Detachment is yet to be permanently deployed to that particular location as part of Operation Halt I, to curb the illegal logging and lumbering which has been on the ascendency in the Region.

GAF however wishes to caution the public that it would put in all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal, to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation.

In equal measure, GAF wishes to serve notice that it will respond appropriately in instances where its personnel mandated to ensure peace and security in the country and to protect important national assets are attacked.

GAF kindly wishes to urge the public and the media to support the drive in curbing impunity and also to ensure that well-meaning Ghanaians are free go about their normal duties smoothly in order that our dear country Ghana continues to enjoy the stability required for her socioeconomic development.”