On the back of concerns over the sanctity of sources for bottled and sachet water, the Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has assured consumers of its products that they are patronising wholesome water.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, its president, Magnus Nunoo, said it was in the best interest of his association to ensure their water is up to standard.

A report by the Ghana Statistical Service noted that 34.1 percent of sources used for the production of sachet water were contaminated with faecal matter.

“If I produce water, I have a name to protect. I don’t need the schoolmaster [Food and Drugs Authority] to tell me what to do,” Mr. Nunoo said.

“I am better off spending GH¢500 to run a test monthly and to do a test than to wait and something goes wrong,” he added.

Mr. Nunoo noted that there was the possibility that some unwholesome water were on the market and urged consumers to look out for Food and Drugs Authority approvals.

“If you have the FDA mark, that name must be protected, and you must go through the mill and do regular checks,” he said.

The Food and Drugs Authority came out to urge consumers to patronise sachet water and bottled water in Ghana that have its product registration numbers.

The authority was responding to comments in the media on the poor quality and safety of source water used for sachet water production in Ghana.