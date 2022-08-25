Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it is working with the police to take into custody some 62 students identified to have participated in a riot on campus.

Students from two rival halls, University Hall known as Katanga and Unity Hall also known as Conti clashed a week ago during a procession.

The clash led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalised.

Three persons have so far been remanded in connection with the incident.

Updating Citi News on the matter, the University Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe said some of the students have fled campus.

“We have provided the police with all the footage. Some have run away,” he noted.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe added that the identified students would also face internal sanctions.

“You may be rusticated or perhaps dismissed outright if your offense is grievous. Definitely, those people are going to face the internal disciplinary committee and whatever recommendations come out, we will implement fully.”

Meanwhile, the KNUST Alumni Association says it would support the University as it thoroughly investigates the incident.

Anthony Avedze, the Public Relations Officer of the group, said “all we ask from the university authorities is anything you want to do, if it is investigations, just be thorough.”