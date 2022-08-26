Management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM has complied with the directive by the Kumasi Traditional Council to halt Operations starting Friday, 26th August 2022.

The directive by the Council follows some comments made by the leader and founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai popularly known as Odike, on its platform.

The Kumasi Traditional Council asked the Kumasi-based station to show remorse over the issue by temporarily halting operations effective Friday until the substantive matter is heard at the Manhyia Palace.

Citi News can confirm that indeed, the management of the station has halted its operations in line with the directive.

The management has, however, declined to speak to the media on the issue.

The order for the station to close down was criticised by the Media Foundation for West Africa and the Ghana Journalists Association.

Odike during a panel discussion on Oyerepa FM/TV accused the chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being complicit in illegal small-scale mining in the region, thus incurring the wrath of the traditional authorities.