The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana has bemoaned the seven months delay in payment of salaries of pharmacist house officers.

The society says the delay is having a toll on the work of these officers.

They are therefore calling on the Ministry of Health to give these already posted officers their appointment letters to receive financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance for onward payment.

Addressing the media, the President of the society, Samuel Kow Donkoh said the government should act swiftly to prevent any intended action.

“The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana calls on the Ministry of Finance to ensure that financial clearance is achieved for the 203 House officers performing morning and night duties in various accredited hospitals in the country.”

The society further urged the pharmacist house officers to annul their decision to withdraw their services on Monday, August 29, as the society works tirelessly to address their concerns.

Already, the 2021 class of Doctor of Pharmacy has threatened to withdraw their services on August 29, over the failure of government to give them financial clearance seven months into their housemanship.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 19, the class stated that its members were not out to fight anyone but to ensure that the right things were done.

The 2021 class maintains that its members have met the requirements for clearance so are demanding clearance, appointment letters, and remunerations.

“One must hold a degree in pharmacy; or a qualification recognized by the board of the Pharmacy Council; one should also have passed the Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualification Examination (GPPQE), as well as any other requirements required by the Pharmacy Council”.