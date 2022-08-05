The Central Regional Police Command has arrested Paul Kwah, the driver in charge of an articulated truck that was involved in a fatal motor accident on August 3, 2022, at Eduagyei Village on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.

According to the police, preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect driver, Paul Kwah, was driving a Dad Flat Body Articulated Truck with registration No. GM 2670-12, loaded with 850 bags of cement from Takoradi to Accra.

“On reaching the Eduagyei village, he carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Hiace mini bus [with registration number] No. WR 1347-17.”

The driver and 11 passengers on board the Toyota Hiace vehicle were all confirmed dead by a medical officer at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

One female passenger who survived the accident is responding to treatment at the same Hospital.

“The Police are working with the families of the deceased to assist in identifying the victims of the accident. While we commiserate with the affected families, we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, responsible and demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations in order to avoid such preventable accidents,” the police added.