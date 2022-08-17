It has emerged that the three students who allegedly attacked and robbed a taxi driver at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, had, prior to the incident, robbed some students of the St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School.

The three students whose names have been given as Akwasi Adu Donkor, Raphael Owusu Appiah, and Osei Kwadwo Asubonteng are final year students of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) who have been deboardinised by the school for “terrorizing fellow students on campus and also breaching some school rules and regulations”.

According to the police, on Thursday, 11th August 2022, the three students met around Santasi within Kumasi to plan their robbery spree.

The police say their investigations show that before attacking the driver, the three students robbed seven students of the St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School at Santasi.

According to the prosecution, around 11:30 pm the same day, the three allegedly robbed one Akwasi Mohammed, a commercial driver at Pekyi, after they hired his services.

The police say the accused persons boarded the vehicle at Santasi roundabout and informed the driver they were going to the Golden Tulip Hotel but on arrival, they asked the driver to rather proceed to Rattray park where they began the attack on the driver.

According to the police’s charge sheet, the three students continued to struggle with the driver as one stabbed him in the neck, he was beaten and dragged to the back seat and one of the students took over the wheel of the car.

The prosecution disclosed that the students took an amount of GH¢150 from the driver and asked him to give them whatever money was left in his possession.

On reaching Ahodwo, the student who was driving the vehicle at the time lost control, hit a wall, and damaged the car.

After being involved in the crash, two of the students began running away, but the driver alerted persons who were around at the time and two of them were arrested. The third student was arrested later.

Appearing before the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court on Tuesday, 16th August 2022, the three were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and unlawful damage.

His Honour Abdul Razak Musah who presided over the case at the KMA Circuit Court granted the three GH¢80,000 bail with 5 sureties each.

The case has been adjourned to 1st September 2022. The three were yet to meet the bail conditions at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Opoku Ware School in a statement have corroborated the claims by the police that the three persons have been deboardinised for breaching the school’s rules and regulations.

The school further indicated that the students had appeared before its disciplinary committee based on their misconduct and have been advised on a number of occasions.

The school has however distanced itself from the incident, as it says it happened at the time the school had closed and the students were supposed to be in the custody of their parents.