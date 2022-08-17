The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an intense anti-robbery operation to arrest two robbers who attacked two families in a house at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, the robbers wielded machetes and robbed their victims of some valuables.

The robbers are reported to have also escaped with one of the female residents of the house.

Police in a statement said the residents reported that they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house in the early hours of Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“They came out to see what was happening and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged, pushed them back to their rooms, and forcefully took an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them.”

Police say they are working around the clock to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to face justice.

“Whilst we do this, we wish to entreat the public to be security conscious at all times and avoid doing things that make them vulnerable to attacks.”