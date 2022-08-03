Police in the Ashanti Region have launched investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding a strange case where a woman, Ernestina Jackson, and her husband, Samuel Jackson, were found dead in their house at Abuakwa Maakro with the woman’s body decomposing.

The police upon reaching the house realized that there were ice blocks on the deceased woman, supposedly being used to preserve the body.

Strangely, the husband was found dead sitting on a water closet in their washroom.

The police also discovered that the two children of the deceased couple were locked in the house and were unconscious as they were dehydrated.

The police rushed the two young children to the Abuakwa Polyclinic, where they are now responding to treatment and are set to be sent to the department of social welfare.

The medical superintendent of the Abuakwa Polyclinic, Dr. Mensah Manye told Citi News “the woman may have died about a month ago while the husband may have died about two weeks ago.”

“For now, the police are trying to get in touch with the Holland embassy, because we got to know they lived there once. We are also trying to reach their relatives.”

Dr. Manye further indicated that they have so far not been able to identify relatives of the deceased couple.