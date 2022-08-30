The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a gang of six armed robbers who shot a victim in Tema and snatched a bag from him.

The bag is believed to contain some money, according to a statement by the Command.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility and is in stable condition.

The Police Service has given the assurance of arresting the culprits.

“The pursuit of these criminals continues, and we want the public to be assured that we will surely get them and deal with them in accordance with the law.”