Mortuary attendants at the Atua Government Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality say bodies preserved in the morgue are going bad due to power cuts.

According to them, the use of generators as an alternative is not sustainable.

Benjamin Angmor, a mortuary attendant, told Citi News the situation is taking a severe toll on their work.

“We have to use very strong chemicals to preserve the bodies because the generator is not sustainable,” he added.

At the time of Citi News’ visit, the hospital’s technicians had gone to town to buy diesel to power the plant.

All departments in the hospital, including the theatre, had no electricity when Citi News got to the health facility.

The Krobo land has been without electricity for over a week.

The Tema region of the Electricity Company of Ghana, in a press statement issued on August 2, 2022, indicated that the power cut is for “safety reasons”.

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke to Citi News in Somanya said “we’ve agreed to use the prepaid meters, but we would resist any attempt by ECG to force us to pay old debts”.

According to some of them, they’ve seen a significant change in their light bills following the installation of prepaid meters.

“In terms of cost, I now pay less. In a month, I pay about GH¢100, but previously, I used to pay ten times the current amount due to irregularities in meter reading,” Johnson Kyei Appiah, a fashion designer told Citi News.

The residents believe the company hasn’t been fair to them.

According to them, the situation can be resolved if all stakeholders sit at the discussion table.