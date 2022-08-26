Three months of Spotify Premium, Samsung Care+, Galaxy Buds2, cover with S Pen as pre-order begins for Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4

Samsung’s next generation of ground-breaking and the most versatile foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are available for pre-order, with customers offered a range of amazing gifts starting from 22 August 2022 until 8 September 2022.

Customers who pre-order either the Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4 will receive one complimentary year of Samsung Care+ – there to deliver protection against drops or cracked screens from Samsung expert support teams in 51 countries. Also, on offer are Galaxy Buds2, a Clear Cover with Ring for the Galaxy Z Flip4 or a Standing Cover with S Pen for the Galaxy Fold4 as well as three months of Ad-free music listening with Spotify Premium.

As a testament to Samsung’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, every component in both devices has been thoroughly analysed to offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users.

Galaxy Z Flip4 – the Ultimate Self-expression Tool Inside and Out

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression. The masterpiece builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customisation while maintaining its ultra-compact design. The compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, so you can shoot hands-free videos or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam.

Galaxy Z Fold4 – a Multi-Tasking Powerhouse with Ultimate Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung Galaxy’s enduring smartphone innovation and our most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to deliver the most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date – creating a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode.

Look and Feel

Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink, Gold and Blue. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multi-tasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors. The Standing Cover with Pen case is available in incredibly refined colours that include GreyGreen, Beige and Phantom Black.