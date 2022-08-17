The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Clement Apaak, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to independently investigate forgery allegations made against Francis Asumedu, the Acting Director of the Complementary Education Agency of the Ghana Education Service.

Mr. Asumedu has been accused of forging documents to change his date of birth from July 3, 1953, to July 3, 1962.

Consequently, Mr. Asumedu who supposedly is due for retirement remains at post and is about to be unveiled as the substantive Executive Director of the Agency.

The Builsa South MP, whose office has been petitioned over the matter, urged the President to act swiftly on the matter.

“Parliament is on recess, and we have not been able to meet yet on this matter, but given that it has come out and there is every indication that the Presidency is going to make him substantive, I will advise the President to tread cautiously, and conduct his own investigation to prevent any scandals in the future.”