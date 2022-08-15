The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a 27.15% increase in tariff for electricity and 21.55% increase in water tariff effective September 1, 2022.

This comes after utility companies including the Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Company Limited proposed an increase in tariffs by 148% and 334% respectively.

PURC however explains that the decision was arrived at after rigorous analysis and extensive consultations with industry players, as well as an assessment of the economic conditions of consumers.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Chairman of the PURC, Mr. Ebo Quagraine called on the public to support the utility companies to recoup revenues by reporting illegal connections.

The ECG had proposed that its tariffs be increased by 148% for 2022 and with 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.

The proposed sharp increase, according to the ECG was due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.

The GWCL also argued that while the average tariff per cubic metre in 2019 was 1.27 USD, the same was reduced to USD 1.13 as a result of cedi depreciation.

The GWCL said this had affected its ability to carry out repairs and replacements of aged and obsolete equipment and pipelines.