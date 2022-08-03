The Public Utility Workers Union has directed its members with the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo areas to boycott work until their security situation improves.

PUWU is currently worried about signals from the youth of Kporwunor, Maadam, Nuasu Old town and Agbom communities in the Krobo District.

“The persistent threats by the youth and the demonstration of violence put the lives of the ECG staff in danger. It would be recalled that the youth of these communities have been threatening the staff of ECG since 2019,” it said in a statement.

The two areas have been in darkness since July 27 following a protracted power outage to them.

But the Union feels the ECG has lost control over its network in the Krobo district, posing risks to the lives of staff and public property.

“The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) of TUC-Ghana hereby calls on all stakeholders to engage the youth of the area and bring them to order so that the staff of ECG who are PUWU members can go about their duties and serve the good people of the Krobo District in a safe and peaceful environment devoid of threats and physical attacks,” PUWU said in the statement.

“Until a conducive working environment is guaranteed, where ECG staff can freely go about their duties to enhance the business of the company without the support of the security agencies in the municipalities, our members will not risk their lives any further.”

There have been tensions in some parts of the area over a dispute in the installation of prepaid metres.

Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana has come out to say power will be restored to residents in the Krobo enclave in the Eastern Region after challenges faced by staff of the power distribution company are addressed.