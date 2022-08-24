The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, has backed teacher unions urging the Deputy Director General at the Ghana Education Service, Anthony Boateng, to decline the contract extension offered him.

The MP contends that Mr. Boateng has been given enough time on the job following his retirement.

“Anthony Boateng retired some four years ago, and he has enjoyed the two-term appointment by the President. I don’t see any need for another one-year extension for him because I believe strongly, that he is not going to bring anything new on board that will make things better in the Ghana Education Service,” Mr. Kotoe said to Citi News.

The Education Ministry has defended its decision for the contract extension of Mr. Anthony Boateng, stating that his expertise is needed to improve the education sector.

The teacher unions that made the call were the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers, Teachers and Educational Workers Union and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The decision for Anthony Boateng’s contract extension was made at the request of the Minister for Education.

This decision has compelled four teacher unions to ask Anthony Boateng to decline the contract extension offered him.

During the period of extension, he will continue his current role and assist in the development of the Ministry’s National Education Institute.