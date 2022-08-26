The Renewal Christian Center, led by Rev. Dr. ABK Appiah, based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, USA, has renovated the Gyakiti Presbyterian Primary School in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

In addition, the church has built a new cafeteria for the students, and is also undertaking the construction of a water closet toilet facility for the school.

Speaking at a short ceremony at the school, Rev. Dr. ABK Appiah said, the goal of the church is to assist wherever possible in different needy areas around the globe, along with spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said his outfit will do everything possible to support the less privileged in various societies to give them a better future.

“I am very glad the good Lord is using our church to affect lives positively in many communities across the world. I hope the students and teachers will make good use of this facility to build a better future for generations ahead”, he said.

Rev. Dr. ABK urged other philanthropists and corporate entities to emulate the kind gesture.

17 years ago, the church started supporting Countryside Orphanage at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

One of the highlights of their efforts at the orphanage was their sponsorship of sixteen students through Senior High School and various universities.

In 2021, the Church also drilled a borehole and renovated parts of the orphanage.

As part of its global mission to assist with projects in needy areas around the world, Renewal Christian Center has also donated books along with a cash donation to the Nana Afrakoma II Vocational Training Center in Akwamufie.