Telecommunication giant MTN says it has recorded 125 fibre cut incidences within the last eight months, with 50% of them occurring as a result of road construction activities, illegal mining and private property development.

This, the telecommunications company says, hinders the quality of service delivery to its clients.

“There are a number of activities that we encounter in our quality of service delivery to our customers and one of such activity we have identified is the fibre cut incidences which are often caused by private property developers, galamsey activities and some road construction activities.”

“This year alone we have recorded one hundred and twenty-five incidents of a fibre cut with the majority of them occurring as a result of road construction activities, galamsey or private developers engaged in development activities,” MTN’s Regional Technical Manager for Western and Central Regions, Teddy Hayford Acquah told Citi News.

Speaking to Citi News at a media engagement in Cape Coast, Hayford Acquah noted that the replacement of these fibres cost the company huge sums of money.

“A lot of money goes into the replacement of these cables and that comes back to MTN,” he added.

According to the Regional Technical Manager, MTN has put together some interventions to mitigate these challenges, adding that plans are far advanced to engage the road agency and the media to create the needed awareness.

“There are a number of interventions we have put in place to mitigate these challenges and one of such interventions is to engage the road agency because we believe that they are a key stakeholder. We have also lined up a couple of media engagements and one of such engagements is the forum we had here in Cape Coast,” the Regional Technical Manager added.

On the issue of Mobile Money transactions and how one can access a deceased relative’s mobile money account, Acting Corporate Services Executive for MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu indicated that one can access a deceased relative’s mobile money account provided one is able to provide the necessary documents regarding the account.

“When someone dies, you go to their bank and go through a process. It is the same situation with MTN mobile money because it is a recognised and registered banking institution,” Georgina Fiagbenu told Citi News.

She indicated that MTN has the intention of leading Africa’s digital solutions and progress, adding that the company’s activities are geared towards that.

The team from MTN engaged the media on a day’s sensitization on issues relating to their service delivery and ways of finding solutions to them.