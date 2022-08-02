The Royalista Ladies Club in Weija-Gbawe, as part of its social responsibility, has made a donation to the Jesse Brooks foundation, a Non- Governmental Organization based in Zuime, a suburb of Aflao, in the Volta Region.

Items donated to the foundation included large quantities of assorted food and drinks, used and unused clothes, diapers, sanitary pads, toiletries, books, biscuits and many more.

The gesture was further extended to some widows and widowers in the locality, who received pieces of cloth, quantities of rice, gari, beans, and oil.

A health screening exercise was also conducted for the elderly and the children in the facility.

They were given free drugs such as anti-diabetes, cholesterol and BP drugs, dewormers, vitamins C, folic acid among others.

A free haircut session was also done for the children in the orphanage.

According to President of the Club, Mrs. Gloria Amankwah, their mission is to support the needy in society, and in choosing an NGO outside Greater Accra, they were extending support to people beyond the capital city since most orphanages in Accra always get support from many donors.

“People should take a cue from what we have done and they should know that there are more blessings in giving than in receiving. It is not enough for a mother to take care of her own children. We must also be willing and ready to foster and take care of underprivileged children, thereby, helping humanity.” the President added.

She also indicated that this is the second time the club is embarking on such a gesture with the first being the purchase of an ultra-modern canopy for the Maternity Block of the Mallam Demonstration Clinic, situated in New Gbawe, in the Weija Gbawe Municipality.

The caretaker of the Jesse Brooks foundation Pius Anthony was grateful for the philanthropic gesture and called on other benevolent organizations to emulate same.

“We are grateful for the gesture by Royalista Ladies and we strongly believe this will go a long way to address some of our challenges as a foundation, particularly in taking care of the needs of the children”, Pius Anthony said.

The foundation also runs a school to support needy children in the Zuime community but according to the caretaker, accessing funds to take care of them is a challenge as there is no school in the area. The poor road that links the community to the outside world is another headache.

“The road facility is the biggest challenge for us as a community and not long ago, two children who were going to school were hit by a speeding vehicle. We are a little bit off the main road but I must say the deplorable nature of the road is seriously affecting teaching and learning”, Pius Anthony added.

The Royalista Ladies Club assured the Jesse Brooks foundation that the gesture was not a one-off , but would be continued to ensure regular support for them.