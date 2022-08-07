The Director of Legal Education, Yaw Oppong, has said the Ghana School of Law is in a position to admit as many students that qualify.

Mr. Oppong also refuted suggestions that the School of Law works to restrict admissions.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Mr. Oppong said, “we are prepared to admit as many students that will qualify. Nobody has an interest in restricting admissions to the Ghana School of Law.”

“Everything is being done to ensure that as many will pass the entrance exam and also otherwise qualify,” he added.

“Who is it that will control numbers? Even though other professions do… that is not what the law school and its authorities have been doing over the years,” Mr. Oppong said.

He also insisted that the regulations for the entrance examinations for the Ghana School of Law were fair.

“These rules that you are talking about affect everybody. Those who set the rules, do they have children who want to come to the Ghana School of law? Don’t they have relatives? Nobody gives concessions to anyone.”

The School of Law currently has campuses at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

There have been talks of a project to expand the Ghana School of Law campus at Makola in Accra.