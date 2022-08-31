Michael Appiah Acheampong, a middle-aged man who purchased diluted fuel at a Shell Filling station near Adomi Bridge at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region, has threatened to take legal action against the company.

The National Petroleum Authority has already shut down the Shell filling station where the incident happened for investigations to commence.

Social media went ablaze on Monday, August 29 after Mr. Acheampong went viral on social media after posting a video on Facebook complaining about the diluted fuel.

The video received national attention, leading to the National Petroleum Authority’s decision to shut down the filing for the investigation to begin.

However, after Citi News quizzed him as to whether he will be considering a court case, Michael indicated that he will be taking such action because the management of the station knew about the water-laced petroleum products but decided to still sell to unsuspecting customers.

“The car just started shaking, and then the engine went off, and so we had to guide it to a stop. What would have happened to us if we were speeding? That is how fleeting life was in just seconds. Over somebody’s negligence and could have caused our lives. Then, when I got back to the filling station, the manager was aware that the fuel was diluted because it had been told to him and I asked him whether he had checked the fuel, and he said no. I was like so get a clear bottle and fetch a little see, and so I videoed him fetching it, and we all saw the distinct separation between the two. I’m definitely taking them on.”

He further advised the management of Shell Group of Companies to be stern on quality control and called for the punishment of workers who were negligent in their duties.

“I don’t think it’s a one-off situation. It’s not an isolated situation, but I do sincerely feel that they need to feel it this time around. They need to be made an example of. They need to take their quality control seriously and also the authorities in charge need to be punished for their negligence”.

However, Shell in a statement explained there was heavy rainfall on the day of the incident, causing water to sip in the area of operation at the station.

The company added it halted operations after it discovered the water contamination and is assisting affected customers.

The Head of Quality Control at the National Petroleum Authority Saeed Kuti, however, explained that apart from the shutdown of the station, measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of the situation.