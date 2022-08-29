Commuters were on Monday left stranded, with others forced to trek long distances to their destinations after angry residents blocked the main Sokoban-Ampabame road in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi to protest delays in the rehabilitation of the road.

The residents poured onto the streets and held placards with inscriptions lamenting the suffering of road users on the stretch.

The protesters bemoaned productive hours spent on the stretch due to the heavy traffic on the road.

Although there was a heavy police deployment in the area, the police had a hectic time getting the demonstrators to remove the blockade to allow for the free flow of traffic.

Police and opinion leaders in the area subsequently succeeded in getting the protesters to unblock the road and peacefully dispersed the demonstrators.

“We are tired. We can’t ply the roads when it rains, and it is in the dry season too, there is dust all over. Government, please fix the roads for us now. We are tired,” a protester who spoke to Citi News said.