Staff of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago, have donated food supplies and toiletries to The Potter’s Village located at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The Potter’s Village Ghana is a safe haven and home for over 130 children rescued from abuse and abandonment in Ghana.

Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Dr. Mrs. Jane Irina Adu (Founder and CEO), thanked officials of the Recoveries Department of the Bank led by Mr. Festus Habada for their kind gesture.

She indicated that the items, which included bags of rice, cooking oil, maize, beans and other toiletries, had come in handy and that they would be used for their intended purpose only.

Mr. Habada expressed the team’s commitment to the orphanage and assured them of continuous support.

