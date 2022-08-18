The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is calling on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to check the issue of artificial shortage at some fuel stations.

This comes on the back of complaints by some motorists over the unavailability of petroleum products at some pumps in parts of Accra.

In a Citi News interview, Head of Research at COPEC, Benjamin Nsiah noted that NPA must sanction the fuel stations that create artificial fuel shortages.

“COPEC has already been mentioning this particular event to the authorities, specifically NPA to ensure that when prices are about to change, they visit some of these retail outlets to check their tanks and ensure that there are products available. If any retail outlet comes to say there are no products, it means it is an intention to create a shortage.”

Mr. Nsiah further allayed all fears of fuel shortage, adding that there was enough stock in the system to last a month.

“We believe that there is not going to be fuel shortage in the coming month. What we know is that there is enough fuel to serve the market.”