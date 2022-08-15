Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reiterated calls for residents in the Krobo enclave to desist from tampering with their transformers, cables, and other equipment belonging to the power distribution company.

This call by management comes after one of the components being worked on by engineers at the Kpong Bulk Supply Point to help restore power back to the troubled Krobo area blasted over the weekend, a fierce situation that halted the day’s activity at the supply station.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of ECG in the Tema Region, Madam Sakyiwaa Mensah indicated that none of the workers at the scene was harmed after the blast.

“We did some work on our Kpong Bulk Power Supply on Saturday. It was supposed to have lasted the whole of Saturday, but we could not complete it, so it went into Sunday, which was yesterday. At a point, we had a blast from the component of the Sub-Station”.

She admitted that in the heat of the moment, one of the workers fell to the ground but refused an initial report which suggested that the person collapsed.

“As of now, all our workers who worked on the Kpong Bulk Power Supply are all safe,” she maintained.

She advised the general public to desist from all ECG installations. “Unto general safety issues, we entreat the public to please stay away from all ECG installations because you can never know what might happen. Those who work on it take precautionary measures”.

Communities in the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities have been off the national grid following an alleged exchange of gunshots between the military and some residents at Nuaso.

There have been tensions between the residents and the ECG in recent times over the installation of prepaid metres in the last few weeks.