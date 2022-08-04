Consumers of petroleum products can now heave a sigh of relief, as the LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana has called off its strike.

The move according to the group follows Cabinet’s decision to lift the ban on the construction of new LPG stations across the country.

The association had embarked on a nationwide strike over the issue, as they argued that it has for the past five years cost its members over USD 10 million.

In a statement, the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana urged all LPG operators to resume operations.

“We, the LGP Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, welcome government’s decision to lift the ban on the construction of LPG retail outlets across the country. We are by this statement calling off the industrial action commenced on Monday, August 1, 2022, with immediate effect”, parts of the statement read.

The LPG marketing companies shut down their stations in solidarity with a strike by the Ghana National Tanker Drivers Association in protest of treatment by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited and the National Petroleum Authority.

The drivers also raised concerns with the seals and tracking devices that check the integrity of the fuel in the transportation process and the continuous ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.