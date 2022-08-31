The Ghana Standards Authority has described as false a video circulating on social media platforms indicating that the Suzuki S-Presso vehicle model marketed by CFAO Ghana is unsafe for use.

The Authority in a statement said, “The Suzuki S-Presso model in the video is neither meant for nor is marketed on the Ghanaian market.”

The Team Lead for Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment at the Ghana Standards Authority, MacMillan Prentice indicated that “the Suzuki S-Presso model marketed by CFAO Ghana on the Ghanaian market is homologated (certified and approved) by the Ghana Standards Authority and meets the requirements of National Standards, including provisions concerning the approval of vehicles with regard to the protection of the driver against the steering mechanism in the event of an impact.”

Mr. Prentice further stated that “surveillance inspections carried out by Vehicle Conformity Assessment Officers of the Authority on Wednesday 31st August 2022, confirm that the approved model of the Suzuki S-Presso is what is being marketed on the Ghanaian market by CFAO Ghana including those used by the ride-hailing service Moove”.

The Ghana Standards Authority certifies and approves new vehicles either assembled in Ghana or imported for sale in Ghana, ensuring they meet national requirements for safety.