A new entrant at this year’s Western Regional Business Awards, TACOTEL, was adjudged the biggest winner at the 3rd edition of the Western Regional Business Awards.

The five-year-old TACOTEL, operator of the main container terminal for the Takoradi Habour, won four categories out of the 40 competitive categories at the flagship Business Awards held under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

The awards included Logistics Service Provider of the Year, Terminal Operator of the Year, CSR (Private Sector) of the Year and Courier Service Provider of the Year.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, who has been the inspiration behind the Western Regional Business Awards, while commending the major awardees for their remarkable achievements, said the awards is to encourage businesses in the Western Region to thrive for the region’s economy.

“The Western Regional Co-ordinating Council under my leadership over the few years have been encouraging private businesses, and entrepreneurs to be innovative in terms of their trade. In view of this, we have been recognizing and awarding businessmen and women in all MMDAs within the region to encourage them to follow their passion and generate employment for the youth in the localities. It is for this reason that we are rewarding our hardworking entrepreneurs in the 3rd edition of the Regional Business Awards/black-tie dinner, which is providing the springboard for the business and the entrepreneurs to connect. In addition, we have also operationalized the WRCC Investment Centre to provide a-one- stop-shop facilitation and support to young businesses in the Region. Even though the country is facing challenging economic and social situations amid an increasingly difficult global environment, we must not be swayed from achieving what we can do internally to support ourselves“, he said.

The Terminal Manager of TACOTEL, Richmond Adjei Appiah, speaking to Citi News after their impressive performance at the awards, said it was made possible by the hardworking staff and management.

He expressed the hope that their performance would inspire other young institutions.

“I think that this initiative is very good because today we have worked very hard as Tacotel as a terminal to achieve this award. We believe that this will be an example for others to also work very hard to reach the same height. For me, if this kind of award continues year by year, it will bring some form of competitiveness to make people work hard to achieve higher height. As much as they work, the government also makes its bait from it in terms of revenue, so I think it’s a good thing“, he said.