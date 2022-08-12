The second stage of Citi FM’s educational program, ‘The Literacy Challenge,’ comes off on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Accra Digital Centre.

The second stage is a written General Knowledge Aptitude Test for the top 50 participants, whose essays were vetted and selected.

The top 50 entrants for this stage were announced on August 8, 2022.

The top 10 participants in the aptitude test will advance to the final stage of the contest.

By making it to the final, the top 10 contestants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants were to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Over 1000 entries were received by the deadline for submission, and external examiners assessed the scripts for the selection of the best 50 participants.

For more than two months, a team from Citi FM toured various schools as part of the effort to interact with students in some parts of the country, to encourage them to participate in the 2022 edition of the Challenge.

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana. It is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.

The top 50 are:

# Name School City / Region 1 Gladstone Yin-Naam Nachinab Etoile Royale Educational Centre Tamale-Northern Region 2 Ekua Boa Enchill Holy Child R/C Basic School Sakumono-Tema 3 Ama Hamoah-Danquah United Family Academy Accra-North 4 Jaiden Lawrence Nii Ayikwe Akrong Air Force Primary / J.H.S Burma Camp-Accra 5 Grumi Josephine United Family Academy Accra-North 6 Victoria Aboagye The Flobar School Adenta-Accra 7 Ewurafua Ampong Rect Academy Adabraka-Accra 8 Aseda Adwoa Gyamfua Appiah Triumphant Academy Bossman-Obuasi, Kumasi 9 Adutwumwaa Alice La-Bawaleshie Presby basic 1 Legon-Accra 10 Wottuomo Wisidua Wycliffe Leadership Community School B.P Wa-Upper West 11 Womya Mosore The Flobar School Adentan-Accra 12 Amankwa Jenella Bakoagi Etoile Royale Educational Centre Tamale-Northern Region 13 Efuwa Werekowa Kumi Rising Star Montessori School Amasaman-Accra 14 Sowah Vanessa United Family Academy Accra-North 15 Princess Jasmine Ama Ayeyi Anderson Startrite Montessori School Kaneshie-Accra

# Name School City / Region 16 Ampong Nana Kweku Boahen Rect Academy Adabraka-Accra 17 Elsa Annor Startrite Montessori School Kaneshie-Accra 18 Kudomor Selorm Korbla Queensland International School Accra 19 Dawuso-Kumah Dyllix Aseye Queensland International School Accra 20 Kekeli Mensah First Baptist Church School Tema-Accra 21 Juanita Esi Akui Rect Academy Adabraka-Accra 22 Batyah Afari-Baah Edlys Montessori School Haatso 23 Stephen Kusi Kettaneh M/A J.H.S Nsawam 24 Osei Christodea United Family Academy Racecourse-Lapaz 25 Esther Hlorgbe St. George International School Accra 26 Kenneth Asomaning-Gyan Achimota Basic Schools Achimota-Accra 27 Ivanna Swanzy-Essien The Sanctuary Montessori Takoradi-Western Region 28 Hamlet Johnson Jordan St George’s International School Tantra Hill-Accra 29 Dickson sheriff Dorledzi Southbridge Montessori School Accra 30 Celestine O. Amponsah-Kumi Airforce Basic School Burma Camp-Accra 31 Precious Padikie Pechi-Anim Aspire Educational Complex Okorase-Koforidua 32 Jael J. Owusua Anim-Sarfo Gloryhills International School Kaneshie-Accra 33 Aisha Yasmin Ibrahim Startrite Montessori School Bortianor