Two unions at the University of Development Studies (UDS) have suspended their strike over discrepancies in the payment of their salaries.

The unions, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union said the temporary suspension of their strike is anchored on a number of conditions including the resolution of salary discrepancies.

“The strike is hereby suspended and work resumes on Thursday, August 18, 2022, while awaiting a response within a period of two weeks. Failure [to respond to the concerns] will trigger the full resumption of our strike with immediate effect,” a portion of a statement issued by the groups said.

The unions were also upset by what they termed as disrespect from the management of the University and the decision by the University to migrate staff to the Controller and Accountant General’s mechanised payroll system without consultation with relevant unions.

The unions have already met the management of UDS to present their concerns.

According to the unions, their members are also not pleased with the “persistent disregard” for prudent administrative procedures that naturally affect unity, transparency, and a peaceful institutional environment to propel the attainment of the UDS Vision and Mission, staff welfare, and Institutional wellbeing.