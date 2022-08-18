Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Akanzawine Awandare has described the actions of the students of the Commonwealth Hall and Mensah-Sarbah Hall as unacceptable and criminal.

Speaking on Citi TV’s current affairs programme The Point of View, he said the University Council will not condone any criminal behaviour on the university campus.

“This is unacceptable even if there was no security present”.

Following the fierce clash between two halls which has destroyed several properties, the Commonwealth students charged again to register their displeasure with the Council’s decision to ask their hall master and senior tutor to step aside.

Responding to what informed the council’s decision to ask the hall master and senior tutor of the Commonwealth hall to step aside, he explained that the council believes that both leaders did not exhibit sufficient willingness and ability to hold students of the hall accountable for their actions.

“The council thinks they were not doing enough. Both of them denied any of their students from their hall were involved. They should be interested in finding out what happened. Thus, they were uncooperative.”

“However, the hall master and senior tutor of the other hall gave different answers.”

“The first person to be arrested was a student of the Mensah-Sarbah Hall; let’s be fair, nobody is interested in any arbitrary actions”.

In finding the solutions to the perennial clashes at the premiere university, Professor Gordon Akanzanwine said: “if we don’t fish them out, they will continue to tarnish the image of the halls and the university.”

He mentions that the university council has proposed short, medium and long-term measures to bring normalcy in the university.

“We won’t shy away from taking the difficult decisions that are necessary to solve this problem once and for all, and this we can assure the university community and the people of Ghana.”