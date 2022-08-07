Arts promoter and social media influencer, Enoch Seyram Gbesemete known in showbiz as Mr Ceyram, has urged artistes in the Volta Region to take their social media activities seriously.

Having worked on projects to promote Volta Region talents such as Edem, Keeny Ice, Seyram Musique, Agbeshie, and Hecta, Mr. Ceyram is dedicated to pushing the arts in his home region to the rest of the world.

Most importantly, he is convinced that no business can thrive without activating its presence on the digital market – a reason he is keen on nudging creatives to be active on social media.

“Social media has removed the boundaries between regions of the world. Artistes from the Volta Region must utilize this to expand their fanbase outside the region and the country. This is the only way to grow our music industry,” he told ghanaweekend.com in an interview.

Known on Twitter as @Mr_Ceyram, Enoch is a social media influencer who believes that if it must be done, it must be done well.

“Social media has come to stay, with Twitter as a subsidiary application whose primary purpose is to connect people and allow people to share their thoughts with a big audience.

In order to connect to this widely scattered audience, you need to have an influence. Influencing simply means, impacting either positively or negatively to achieve a goal,” he further noted.

But Mr. Ceyram loves Twitter more because according to him, it has become a medium of transacting business, advertising products, and brands.

He also thinks Twitter Influencers, are very important in the whole equation.

Mr Ceyram (Enoch Seyram Gbesemete) was born on 9th June 1995, in Ho Tsikpota in the Volta Region of Ghana.

His parents are Mr. Prince Gbesemete and Madam Afele Slyvia, all from the Volta Region of Ghana.

He has two siblings; a brother and a sister. They are Bright Gbesemete and Bertha Gbesemete.

Ceyram loves to listen to good music and hang out with business-minded friends.

Ceyram started his basic education level at the Volta Barracks 1 & 2 School where he completed with good grades after taking part in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2009.

He proceeded to Kpando Senior High School in 2009 where he studied General Arts and completed in 2013. While in school, Ceyram was known for championing discipline and grooming students.

He had his tertiary education at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and graduated in the year, 2016 with a degree in Marketing.

Ceyram is not only a certified Marketing Officer but he’s skilled at interpreting data to understand and target the right segments of customers.

He has worked with many companies such as Samsung, AirtelTigo, Fidelity Bank, FindMyMethod, VRMG, Guinness, Bolt, Uk Brands, among others.

Driven by passion, Ceyram has also projected the Ghanaian Creative Arts and Tourism.

He is among a few influencers who projected the “Buy Made In Ghana” products. He also applauded the “Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana, See Ghana” initiative which was powered by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo- Addo.

He mostly talks about the beautiful scenery and tourists in the Volta Region.

Enoch Seyram Gbesemete(@Mr_Ceyram) currently works as a Procurement Officer at the Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta Region.

He was nominated for Digital Media Influencer of the Year in 2020 Youth Excellence Award.