An anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem, is sceptical of the benefits of removing the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah in the wake of the Labianca saga.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Azeem suggested that asking Col. Damoah to step aside for further probe to be conducted would have been a better option.

“If you want the investigators to come out with a finding, then you can ask him to step aside or proceed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

“It may even give the impression to the people that the aim of the president is probably to shield some of the people that may come out from that investigation,” he added.

Col. Damoah had been serving in his position despite his contract expiring in October 2021, according to a letter from the presidency.

As things stand, Mr. Azeem said it was not even clear why Col. Damoah was removed from office.

“So what are we to conclude except to speculate that [the Labianca saga must be the reason and if that is the reason, then other people must be sanctioned in a way.”

Col. Damoah was indicted in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited, a frozen foods company.

A Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, who owns Labianca Company and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority was accused of using her position to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division of the GRA, leading to a reduction in her company’s tax liabilities.

A Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei, was cited for issuing unlawful customs advance rulings to Labianca, according to the Special Prosecutor’s report.

This led to the reduction of the values of intended imports between a range of 5 percent and 10 percent

below the benchmark values.

The ruling was said to have been approved by Col. Damoah.

Though Col. Damoah distanced himself from the wrongdoing, the Special Prosecutor found that he gave

his “tacit approval”.