Vodafone Ghana is rolling out 300 4G LTE sites and 3G sites in several communities across the sixteen regions of Ghana by the end of October 2022.

This represents a 30% increase in the current network capacity. The move is in line with the company’s commitment to creating an inclusive digital society in the country as part of its purpose-led agenda.

Vodafone Ghana has completed more than fifty per cent of this significant network improvement, which is already promoting equitable digital growth and enhancing online activities in various communities.

Additionally, Vodafone Ghana is increasing the capacity of its existing mobile sites to meet the growing demand for data usage and services. These will also improve coverage, network stability and provide a great connectivity experience for customers.

Commenting on the project, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, said:

“Indeed, increased access to the internet is inextricably linked to the growth and the socio-economic wellbeing of the nation. This is why we continue to invest in our network to ensure that we provide best-in-class coverage and customer service for Ghanaians in every corner of this country, leaving no one behind. We believe that by granting access to every Ghanaian, they can take advantage of digital advancement and its limitless possibilities.’’

Over the period, Vodafone has invested in its network to provide greater reliability and seamless data and voice services for its customers and businesses nationwide. These include an extensive fibre infrastructure rollout to provide seamless ultra-high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity for its customers at home and work.