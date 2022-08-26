Ghanaian musician Joseph Ankrah, also known as Nii Soul, has released a single off his forthcoming album.

This comes after taking a long break to prepare greater works and also attend to other projects.

The single titled ‘Wahala No Dey Finish’, is an Afro-fusion joint that talks about the many troubles of the world.

“When the Bible said that God will never leave nor forsake you, it was trying to let you know that there will always be dark days. Days when you feel left out, alone and forsaken but when those days come, remember his promises for your life,” Nii said while explaining the message in the song.

The song taken off his yet-to-be-released ‘Forecast into the Past’ album was produced by Nii Soul.

The album which touches on various themes and features artistes such as Bright of Buk Bak fame and Fameye is also drawn from various genres and styles of music.

Nii has songs such as ‘Change’, ‘Oshe Baba’, ‘Odo’, among others.

Stream ‘Wahala No Dey Finish’ below:

Nii Soul – Wahala No Dey Finish