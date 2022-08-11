Zoomlion Ghana has rejected claims by Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, alleging that the company has signed a deal with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to impose a towing insurance service on all members.

Mr. Simon alleged that this action will take off in October 2022.

The waste management company clarified that it has no deal nor connection with any road towing programme with the GPRTU.

“We find the tweet by Bright Simons and by Ghana Web unfortunate and repulsively regrettable, especially where there was no fact-checking before the publications.”

It demanded a retraction and an apology from Bright Simons and Ghanaweb on the said publication as quickly as possible, “otherwise, we shall take legal action to address the matter.”

“Zoomlion is concentrating on transforming the waste management sector of Ghana and will not be distracted by any person or group of persons in any way,” it added.