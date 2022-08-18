Delta Air lines has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the best travel experience by providing the most comprehensive customer service to its clients.

Commenting on the DL9923 incident on July 25 in an interview with Business and Financial Times, Vice President of Delta for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI), Nicolas Ferri pointed out that Delta’s priority is to ensure their customers safety at all times alongside delivering the best customer experience.

He noted that Delta takes operational issues seriously and puts safety and security of its customers and crew first.

“Delta’s priority is to ensure our customers’ safety at all times alongside delivering the best customer experience. This particular flight en route from New York-JFK to Accra last month, returned to New York-JFK out of an abundance of caution due to operational reasons”.

He said “The flight did land safely and our customers deplaned as normal and were supported by our team. We sincerely apologize to those customers onboard who experienced any inconvenience and delay in their planned travel.”

Mr Ferrai added that the airline takes customers’ complaints seriously and works assiduously to engage with customers directly to address their concerns.

In late July 2022, Delta flight DL9923 which took off from John F. Kennedy ( JFK) International Airport in New York to Kotoka International Airport in Ghana, was forced to turn around mid-flight on the Atlantic Ocean due to fuel imbalance.

Following that, an emergency was declared on arrival at JFK to obtain priority handling from air traffic control.

Speaking on Delta 16 years’ experience, Mr. Ferri said “all is set to unveil a new aircraft with novel features to give its growing clientele an exceptional travel experience. Effective November 2022, Delta will roll out its new service to continue its quest of delivering nothing but the best service to clients”.

He said a “reconfigured airplane” will present passengers with a dynamic cabin, a very refreshing interior, improved meal service and other exciting additions.

The new service –which comes with a new cabin on the airplane dubbed, Delta Premium Select is between Delta One and economy with differential seat, with improved meal service and personalized service– he said, is in line with Delta’s unwavering commitment to offering travellers with varieties and options to choose from, while connecting the world and making air travel an experience.

According to Mr. Ferri “The market is more demanding but also the expectations from Ghanaian travelers are high, so we want to make sure that we are responding to that.

Therefore, the big news is having more products. We believe in personalizing things as much as possible to allow the customers to choose from what they want,”.