Mining Firm, Adamus Resources Limited, has denied complicity in the death of 35-year-old Andrew Donkor, a resident of Teleku Bokazo who was allegedly shot by its security personnel.

This follows a suit filed by the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and two others against Adamus Resources Limited Mines and the Chief of Defense Staff for their alleged role in the shooting to death of Andrew Donkor.

The suit had said Andrew’s death was a result of the negligence of a security officer with Adamus Resources Limited.

However, the firm denied this claim, saying no officer of Adamus Resources Limited was involved in the incident.

“As clarified in our earlier statement, the incident happened when some illegal miners who had been arrested on our concession were appearing in court for the first time.”

“We, therefore, reject as complete falsehood the attempt to link our company to the death of Mr. Donkor, and we look forward to clearing our good name in Court.”

