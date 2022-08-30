Management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM in the Ashanti Region has assured the public of ethical and professional journalism following its resumption of on-air activities.

Comments by a guest during an interview incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council, which consequently ordered the suspension of its operations.

Management, together with the National Peace Council, the Ghana Journalist Association and other institutions, engaged the Traditional Council on behalf of the media firm, and appealed for the decision to be reversed.

In an interaction with Citi News, the General Manager of Oyerepa FM/TV, Somme Tymer Otuo Acheampong said the media house will tread with caution going forward.

“There wasn’t any limitation as far as I am aware. The issues are very simple. We operate as a media house, and we know we don’t malign and indict people so first of all, we have apologized with a clear understanding of traditions of the council. But we are going to be a bit more circumspect and careful with the things we say generally. However, we won’t be less critical because we will be going about our duties, but ensure that our resource persons don’t say things about people that cannot be substantiated.”

The Kumasi Traditional Council pardoned Oyerepa FM and asked its management to resume operations.

This was after the Chiefs took on the media house for allowing its platform to be used for some utterances against them.

Some members of the Clergy, led by the former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, intervened on behalf of the management of Oyerepa FM to apologise to the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Members of the Council who took their turns to address the issue refuted reports that they directed the closure of the media house and insist they rather suggested to the management of Oyerepa FM to temporarily halt operations until the matter was resolved.

The Acting President of the Kumasi Traditional Council who is also the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, said the Council has accepted the apology and asked the management of Oyerepa FM to resume operations.