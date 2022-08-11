The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has reiterated that the police administration will continue to reject the tag that it is the most corrupt institution in the country based on research and surveys done by various groups.

Speaking at a public lecture at KNUST, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare stated that research that points to the police as being the most corrupt institution in the country has challenged methodologies.

He said his outfit is working to ensure the police works to prevent corruption in the police service as part of its transformation agenda.

“We decided to access ourselves from your perspectives. We have been tagged as unprofessional, corrupt and what have you. We are not denying that we may have some recalcitrant officers amongst us, we are doing all we can to pluck them out. But we will never accept that we are the most corrupt institution.”

“It is unfortunate, all those researches are questionable. They have challenges,” he added.

Separate survey reports released by the Ghana Statistical Service and its partners, as well as Afrobarometer report, had officials of the service topping the corruption list.

According to the Afrobarometer study undertaken by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), 65 percent of Ghanaians believe most police are corrupt, while 31 percent believe only some police are corrupt.