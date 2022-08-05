The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to claims by the Electoral Commission that it has agreed with political parties and civil society organisations to make the Ghana card the sole document for the impending limited voter registration exercise.

The opposition party in a statement denied being party to any such consultation or meeting in whatsoever form that resulted in such a decision.

“The NDC will fully apprise the general public of the implications of the statements made by the Electoral Commission in the coming days on this absurd and unreasonable decision of the EC.”

The opposition party stressed that it cannot agree to any decision that seeks to constrict access to the electoral roll or disenfranchise qualified citizens from joining the electoral roll.

“In the meantime, the party wishes to use this opportunity to remind the Electoral Commission that under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, every Ghanaian of eighteen years and above and of sound mind is entitled to register as a voter for the purposes of elections. This right to register and exercise one’s franchise is an inalienable right that should not be denied citizens who qualify to exercise same.”

“Article 45(e) of the Constitution enjoins the Electoral Commission to undertake programmes for the expansion of the registration of voters.”

The party assured Ghanaians that it will not sit aloof for “the NPP government to collude with Electoral Commission to rig the 2024 elections and inflict more pain and hardships on them.”

It further cautioned the Electoral Commission to be circumspect in its actions and inactions since they have far-reaching implications for the peace and security of the country.