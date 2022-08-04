The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has served notice that it will resist what it says are unfair processes deployed for the conduct of the upcoming Ghana School of Law entrance examination.

Since the release of admission procedures, many have criticized the School of Law for not disclosing a qualification pass mark prospective students would be expected to score in the entrance exam.

The General Legal Council (GLC) has also asked prospective students to sign an undertaking that bars them from requesting a re-mark of their papers and/or a review of their marks.

The President of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo, in a press release dated August 3, 2022, said the directive fails to promote transparency in the processes of admissions into the Law School and leaves room for corruption and abuse of power.

He also said the students of Ghana will not countenance such barriers to legal education.

The union said it “will ensure that students sit the examinations without having to submit to a forfeiture of their rights as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution.”