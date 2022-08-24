The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare says government will not hesitate to terminate the contract of contractors who delay the completion of the Agenda 111 hospitals.

Dr. Nsiah Asare says government will stick to the timelines given for the construction of all the hospitals.

“We will not shy away from cancelling or terminating any contract which is not going very well,” he said.

“This is a project where we have at least given at least 10 percent mobilisation to all the contractors who have started work and I believe they should start mobilisations to get enough materials and work very fast,” Dr. Nsiah Asare added.

President Akufo-Addo in 2020, announced an ambitious programme to build 111 Districts and Regional Hospitals across the country.

The Agenda 111 project is part of a grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The project will ensure that 101 districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.

The government has already set aside an amount of US$100 million as commencement funding for the project.

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.