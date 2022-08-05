The Sefwi Chirano Traditional Council has expressed grave concern over recent incidents of killings in Sefwi.

Recently, there were reported cases of mysterious killings in Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Anhiwaso, Sefwi Chirano and specially Sefwi Bekwai and its environs; a situation which is a major source of worry for traditional authorities.

In a statement, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Chirano and Vice President of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs, Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah II, said, “I have been devastated by this ill development as the traditional ruler of my area, and hereby extend my condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.”

In July, an 11-year-old girl was believed to have killed herself in Sefwi Wiawso.

Weeks later, the headless body, of a 27-year-old woman, was found in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai.

These developments and several others have heightened fears in the communities, with the traditional council asking the security apparatus to expedite actions in addressing the state of insecurity.

“I, therefore, condemn this act and unequivocally state that, under no circumstance, should any human being lose his or her life in such a circumstance. I am passionately appealing to the security agencies to do the best thereof, in order to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book in earnest”, the statement added.