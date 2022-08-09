Product head Ami Vora said it was part of the platform’s focus on “building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages”.

The update will also see users given the option to allow only certain contacts – or no-one – to see when they are active on the platform, bringing online status options into alignment with “last seen” settings.

Janis Wong, research associate at The Alan Turing Institute, told BBC News: “It’s always nice to give users more control – users like, and need to have, more control.”

But unless users were prompted to use the features, or made fully aware of them in the app, their impact could be limited, she noted.