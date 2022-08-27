The Centre for Laboratory Services and Research of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) becomes the first laboratory to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

“By this achievement, the FDA is now the only food and drugs regulatory agency within the ECOWAS subregion to be recognised internationally as a competent institution that can test medicines and medical products under WHO auspices. The results of medicines tested by the FDA will therefore henceforth become acceptable to all countries.”

The FDA added the laboratory attaining the prequalified quality control level( QCL). The organization may be invited to WHO for monitoring projects to assess the quality of vaccines and medicines procured by United Nation agencies.

“With this accomplishment by the FDA’s laboratory as the only WHO-prequalified laboratory in the ECOWAS sub-region, the Authority is in readiness and poised to provide effective regulation to support the national vaccine manufacturing agenda, and ensure access to quality, safe and efficacious vaccines and medicines for the nation and the African Continent.”