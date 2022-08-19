This year’s Women in Worship programme will feature some of the top gospel musicians in Ghana and abroad.

The programme themed ‘Holy Spirit Experience’, will have ministrations from Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy and Jude Lomotey from Ghana.

Coming from Jamaica to bless the event, is Chevelle Franklyn.

There will also be ministrations by Deborah Lukalu from Congo and Victoria Orenze from Nigeria.

The list was announced during the official launch of the Women in Worship 2022 on Friday August 12, 2022 at the Executive Theatre at TV3.

Gospel ministers Doreen Okyere, Priscilla Otumfuo, Selassie Ibrahim, Harriet Brobbey and others also sang at the launch.

According to Genet Services, the organizers of Women in Worship 2022, Holy Spirit Experience will be held on September 25, 2022 at the Oil Dome in Accra.

Women In Worship is an indoor event aimed at taking people closer to God through ministrations and exhortations by women.