Read the full statement below:

The NSS Management wishes to urge all service personnel to treat this with all the urgency it deserves since the form is used as the major requirement to process the NSS certificates.

The Management wishes to express its appreciation to all service personnel for their selfless and unrelenting contributions to serving our cherished nation, Ghana.

Please note, therefore, that service personnel are expected to be at post for the month of August, 2022 and that, the month of September, 2022 is for terminal leave.

Thank you.

Signed.

Armstrong Esaah,

Director, Corporate Affairs, NSS